Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

SEC Sanctions Eight Firms Over Deficient Cybersecurity Procedures

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged eight companies with cybersecurity failures that led to the exposure of personal information. 

Sanctions against the firms were announced on Monday in the form of three actions against Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC, Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, Cetera Advisors LLC, and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC (collectively, the Cetera Entities); Cambridge Investment Research Inc. and Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. (collectively, Cambridge); and KMS Financial Services Inc. (KMS). 

In a statement released August 30, the SEC said: "The Securities and Exchange Commission today sanctioned eight firms in three actions for failures in their cybersecurity policies and procedures that resulted in email account takeovers exposing the personal information of thousands of customers and clients at each firm."

All the accused firms were Commission-registered as investment advisory firms, broker dealers, or both. They have all entered into agreements with the SEC to settle the charges laid against them.

An SEC investigation into the cybersecurity of Cetera Entities found that between November 2017 and June 2020, the personally identifying information (PII) of at least 4,388 customers and clients was exposed after the cloud-based email accounts of more than 60 personnel of Cetera Entities were taken over by unauthorized third parties.

Between January 2018 and July 2021, email account takeovers of 121 email accounts belong to Cambridge representatives caused the PII of at least 2,177 Cambridge customers and clients to be exposed. At KMS, between September 2018 and December 2019, 15 financial advisers or their assistants had their email accounts taken over by unauthorized third parties, resulting in the PII exposure of approximately 4,900 KMS customers and clients.

The SEC found that KMS and Cambridge "failed to adopt written policies and procedures requiring additional firm-wide security measures" until August 2020 and 2021, respectively. 

"It is not enough to write a policy requiring enhanced security measures if those requirements are not implemented or are only partially implemented, especially in the face of known attacks," said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Cyber Unit.

Cetera Entities will pay a $300,000 penalty, KMS will pay $200,000, and Cambridge will pay $250,000.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

SAP HANA SECURITY Solution Acquired by XYPRO

2
News

SEC Sanctions Eight Firms Over Deficient Cybersecurity Procedures

3
News

UK Cyber Security Council Appoints New Chief Executive

4
Interview

Interview: The Impact of the Taliban's Return to Power on Financial Crime

5
News

91% of Industrial Organizations Can Be Penetrated by Hackers

6
Editorial

Parting Shots (Q3 2021 Issue)

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security