Why Meeting the SEC’s Board Diversity Rules Benefits Your Organization

The SEC rule 5605(f) requires companies to have at least two board members who are diverse, including one who self-identifies as female and one who self-identifies as an underrepresented minority. While many companies may view this with skepticism – or merely as another box to check without meaningful implementation – these reactions entirely miss the significant benefits diversity can bring to board of directors (BODs). Now more than ever, boardrooms need diversity of thought to address new challenges in organizations that are increasingly technology driven. Properly implemented, these diversity requirements will enable organizations to meet those challenges head-on.

The Status Quo Perpetuates Groupthink Candidates for new board roles tend to be found within the current BOD’s network. If 90% of new board members are already connected and friendly with one another, it’s likely that they have similar interests and backgrounds, perpetuating the homogeneity of the board. People of the same race, age, gender, experience, and socioeconomic status are more likely to have similar approaches to problem solving. They may miss the importance of new opportunities and perpetuate policies or decisions that are not working well or haven’t adapted to new business needs. The SEC rule makes it a requirement to search for new board members differently. To do that, you must expand the search to your extended network and their connections. Instead of helping your close friends and thus maintaining the status quo, look for board candidates who will enable you to better understand and address the changing needs of your organization, your customers, and your industry. While hiring new board members for diversity may create some level of discomfort, board members need to take a step back and look at their purpose, which is to serve the company's best interests overall. True Diversity is Good for Business Every industry is becoming more intertwined with technology, which brings new challenges, particularly related to cybersecurity. To address them, it’s important to have a variety of viewpoints, experiences, and expertise across the organization. Adding diversity to the board provides an opportunity to bring in fresh insights, a keener understanding of technology, and an understanding of global markets and customers. While gender and racial diversity are essential components of the SEC ruling, true diversity extends beyond the usual categories of ‘minority’ or ‘female.’ It encompasses different ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, nationalities, abilities, experiences, and so much more. Mentoring and nurturing individuals in these communities can build a pipeline of talent to serve as future board members.

