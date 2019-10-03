Security Serious Awards: Infosecurity Magazine, Canon Europe and Cordery Among Winners

The annual Security Serious “Unsung Heroes” awards were announced at an event in central London last night.
The fourth annual awards are intended to celebrate the people of the cybersecurity industry, recognizing the individuals and teams working hard to protect Britain from cybercrime and raise awareness of security issues.
Compered by Stephen Bonner, partner at Deloitte UK, and organized by Eskenzi PR, Smile on Fridays and IT Security Guru, they were supported by sponsors (ISC)2, Nozomi Networks, KnowBe4 and LMNTRIX.
“It can often be a thankless task working in cybersecurity; and as an industry, we tend to focus on technology and innovation,” said lead organizer of Security Serious Week, Yvonne Eskenzi.
“The cyber skills gap is a huge issue for this country and an event like this really shows off what a great industry it is to be a part of and the wonderful people that make it.”
The full list of winners were:
Security Leader
Winner: Joe Hancock – MDR Cyber
Highly Acclaimed: James Packer – (ISC)2
Cyber Writer
Winner: Dan Raywood – Infosecurity Magazine
Highly Acclaimed: Kate O'Flaherty – Tech Journalist
Best Security Awareness Campaign
Winner: Host Unknown
Highly Acclaimed: City of London Police
Rising Star
Winner: Hamish McGowan – Channel 4
Highly Acclaimed: Sophia McCall – Bournemouth University
Captain Compliance
Winner: Jonathan Armstrong – Cordery Compliance
Highly Acclaimed: David Hyett - UKRI
Best Educator
Winner: Bayside School Cyber Club supported by GVC Group
Highly Acclaimed: Toni Scullion and the Turing’s Testers
Best Ethical Hacker / Pentester
Winner: Rob Hillier – XQ Cyber
Security Avengers
Winner: Ascential
CISO Supremo
Winner: Quentyn Taylor – Canon Europe
Highly Acclaimed: Shan Lee – Transferwise
Godparent of Security
Winner: Paul Simmonds – Global Identity Foundation
Highly Acclaimed: Adrian Davis – Consulting COO & CIO