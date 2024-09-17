Singapore has selected 10 cybersecurity startups across four countries to join its inaugural CyberBoost: Catalyse program.

The startup accelerator program was announced on September 17 while a Singaporean delegation was in the UK for an international cyber skills forum.

The program, funded by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the National University of Singapore (NUS), in collaboration with UK innovator hub Plexal, aims to support cybersecurity startups to grow outside their domestic market.

Cyber Startups from India, Singapore, the UK and the US

The first cohort is made up of a diverse mix of ten seed to Series B-funded startups:

Antarex Cyber (Singapore)

Athenian Tech (India)

Cloudsine (Singapore)

CyberCyte (UK)

InsiderSecurity (Singapore)

Protos Labs (Singapore)

pQCee (Singapore)

Scantist (Singapore)

SQR (UK)

VulnCheck (US)

Representatives from each startup have gathered in Singapore for the program launch at the CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth (TIG) Collaboration Centre, a joint initiative between the CSA and NUS, launched in July 2024.

Six-Month Support to Develop Growth Strategies

Each startup will receive support to secure investment, build their overseas networks and develop go-to-market strategies for new geographic locations for a period of six months.

The startups will also have opportunities to attend and showcase themselves at international events, including Singapore International Cyber Week and GovWare Conference and Exhibition.

Saj Huq, chief commercial officer and head of innovation at Plexal, commented, “Singapore is Asia’s leading smart city and the country boasts the world’s most competitive economy. Building on this, Plexal, together with CSA and NUS, are poised to support startups tap into Singapore’s dynamic market, as well as broader opportunities across the Asia Pacific and beyond.”