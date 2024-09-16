UK Hosts International Cyber Skills Conference

The UK is hosting a three-day international conference to discuss how to tackle the growing threat of cyber-attacks and lack of cyber skills in the workforce.

The event is gathering 13 countries participating, including the US, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Dubai, Oman, Ghana, India, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Australia.

The EU and the African Union have also brought delegations alongside various international organizations (World Economic Forum, OECD) and private companies (BAE Systems, BT Security).

Cybersecurity organizations, such as the CyberSafe Foundation, ISC2, CompTIA, CREST, SANS, GIAC and ISACA, will also be in attendance.

It is taking place at Wilton Park in West Sussex from September 16 to 19.

Global Cyber Skills Recommendations Report Announced

Over three days, the attending member nations will discuss how global cyber security workforces can be strengthened, from agreeing on ways to boost cyber skills to developing new professional standards.

The UK will also commission a new report, with attendees set to agree on key areas it should focus on. The recommendations are expected to be published by the end of the year and will advance international collaboration to improve cyber skills.

In a statement sent to Infosecurity, the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) cited new figures showing that nearly half of British businesses lack the skills to protect against cyber-crime.

Every year, DSIT publishes a report from its Cyber Security Skills in the UK Labour Market Survey.

This year’s edition shows that while the estimated annual shortfall for jobs in the UK’s cyber workforce has reduced - down from 11,200 in 2023 to just 3,500 in 2024 - 44% of UK businesses still do not have the fundamental skills to protect themselves from cyber-attacks.

“The discussions come at a critical time following recent high-profile incidents - including the global IT outage, an attack impacting NHS service providers, and attempts to disrupt London’s transport network,” DSIT also noted.

UK Launches Two Cyber Skills Schemes and One Competition

The initiative is part of a series of UK government decisions to strengthen national cybersecurity.

Earlier in September, the government decided to elevate data centers as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).

Now, DSIT is announcing three new initiatives:

A new Innovate UK-run £1.3 m ($1.7m) scheme to deliver tailored support to universities, local councils, and businesses across regions of England and Northern Ireland to provide cyber skills training and fund organizations developing innovations in cyber defense. Grants of up to £150,000 will be awarded to winning applicants by March 2025

A competition to find the best young cyber talent to represent the UK on the international stage

An international scheme called the Cyber Accelerated Maturity Program (CREST CAMP), run in collaboration with CREST International and sponsored by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). This scheme aims to provide mentoring to cyber service providers across the world to develop their capabilities, experience and skills in line with CREST's standards, and bolster training

In a public statement, UK Cybersecurity Minister, Feryal Clark, said the previous Conservative government failed to address the country’s lack of cyber skills.

“The UK needs a significant improvement in its cyber defenses after the previous government failed to strengthen our cyber laws – we're fixing that. But this is a shared challenge, which is why we’re bringing together global allies to discuss and agree on steps to keep us safe online, improve cyber skills, and protect our economy and public services,” Clark said.

“Later this year, we’ll bring forward new measures to better protect the nation from cyber-crime and our new regional skills program will support the next generation of cyber talent and innovators.

She also announced that new laws to better protect the UK from cyber-attacks are to be expected.