UK: Regulation Drives Cyber Spending for Critical Infrastructure Orgs

Security leaders at the UK’s top critical national infrastructure (CNI) firms are relying more than ever on regulatory compliance to drive their cyber maturity and investments, Bridewell has found.

In its latest Cybersecurity in CNI Report 2026, the UK-based cyber service provider found that 35% of security leaders working across the UK’s 13 CNI sectors cited regulatory requirements as the primary influence on their security programs. This is up from 26% the in 2025 and 29% the year before.

In parallel, increased connectivity, the desire to support innovation and evolving cyber threats have all stagnated as cyber maturity influences. Only 25% of respondents mentioned one of these factors as driving security investment in 2025 and 2026.

This trend is likely due to a regulatory acceleration, with new legislation like the UK’s Cyber Security Resilience Bill (CSRB) and the EU’s NIS2 directive and Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) coming into force. Moreover, the UK has recently seen the overhaul of the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) for CNI organizations.

Speaking during a Bridewell press event in London on March 17, Sam Thornton, COO of Bridewell, said despite regulation compliance being considered more important than before for driving security investment, 35% is “still fairly low.”

“I think we will start to see regulation growing as the main driver of security investment in the next years to come,” he added.

Read more: Navigating Regulation Discrepancies – EU’s NIS 2 v UK's Cyber Security and Resilience Bill

Regulatory Challenges Loom for UK Critical Sectors

At the same time, the Bridewell report showed that adoption of major regulatory frameworks remains inconsistent. Less than half of respondents (46%) reported implementation or compliance with the CAF and only 29% reported adoption of the EU’s NIS2 directive.

It’s therefore “unsurprising”, said the report, that 39% of respondents admit low confidence in their cybersecurity measures for data protection.

Anthony Young, Bridewell’s CEO, said that, while there will always be people complaining about too much regulation, “the stick still works to improve cybersecurity.”

He added that the financial sector, one of most heavily regulated industries in the UK, is a good example as financial businesses have always led the way in cyber maturity levels in the country.

However, Young warned that “compliance on paper does not automatically translate into operational resilience.”

“Regulators are asking harder questions, and organizations will need to demonstrate policy alignment as well as real-world capability,” he said.

Additionally, Martin Riley, Bridewell’s CTO and head of the firm’s managed security services, observed that some of the benefits of regulatory guidance can also add more challenges for CNI organizations.

For instance, Riley said that in the UK, many CNI companies are mandated to achieve compliance with the new Enhanced Cyber Assessment Framework (eCAF) by March 2028.

“Now, with the CSRB coming into force later this year, the government will have the unilateral ability to change regulation on a whim, which could significantly disrupt the eCAF compliance roadmap for these organizations,” he explained.