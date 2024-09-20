Whoever the next US president is, they will have cyber policy measures to consider implementing in order to protect the US from both nation-state adversaries and cybercriminals.

In its fourth annual report on implementation, published on September 19, the US Cyberspace Solarium Commission 2.0 (CSC 2.0) has provided the incoming administration and Congress with a set of ten new cyber policy recommendations.

CSC 2.0 is a group of cyber policy advisors created in 2022 to preserve the legacy and continue the work of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission (CSC), a US bipartisan, congressionally mandated intergovernmental body created in 2019 to develop a strategic US approach to defend against cyber-attacks of significant consequences.

80% of Previous Cyber Recommendations Implemented

Most of the CSC 2.0’s 2024 Annual Report on Implementation is dedicated to assessing how many of CSC’s recommendations issued in its 2020 report have been implemented by the US government.

Overall, CSC 2.0 found that 80% of the Commission’s original 82 recommendations have been fully implemented or are nearing implementation. An additional 12% are on track to be implemented.