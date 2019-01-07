Singapore Airlines Software Bug Results in Breach

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has revealed that a software bug exposed the personal data of 285 customers, including seven with passport details, after a change was instituted on their website over the weekend. A software glitch reportedly caused a data breach of its frequent flyer program, compromising personal information that includes passport and flight details of its members.

According to SIA, who spoke to Channel NewsAsia, the incident occurred between 2:00am and 12:15pm on Friday. "We have been made aware of a number of cases in which a customer logged in to his or her KrisFlyer account, under certain specific conditions, may have been able to see selective details of another customer.”

The incident reportedly came to light after a KrisFlyer member did just that. In a Facebook post, Tricia Leo wrote that she was able to see someone else’s information when she logged in to her own account.