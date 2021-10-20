Space ISAC and NY InfraGard to Collaborate on Cybersecurity in Space

The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC) and the New York Metro InfraGard Members Alliance (NYM-IMA) have agreed to work together to advance the mission of cybersecurity in space.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) enabling collaboration between the two organizations was signed earlier this month. In a statement released to announce the news, the organizations said that the aim of the partnership was to promote broad-based participation by members of both organizations.

This participation will take the form of enhanced educational initiatives, training of both users and operators, and intelligence-sharing activities in the space domain.

Space ISAC serves to facilitate collaboration across the global space industry. The organization defines its mission as "to enhance the ability to prepare for and respond to vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats; to disseminate timely and actionable information among member entities; and to be the primary communications channel for the space sector with respect to this information."

To date, Space ISAC has teamed up with a broad range of organizations that spans the entire horizon of the space industry. Collaborations have been set up with organizations in space missions, education and research, space business systems, launch, space systems engineering, payload design, space vehicles, cybersecurity, space communications, intelligence, cloud, the space supply chain, data processing, and more.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the NY Metro InfraGard Members Alliance as a partner in our global space community," said Erin Miller, Space ISAC executive director.

"We can work together to increase security and resilience in the space sector and anticipate this collaboration will assist with long-term space security.”

Non-profit organization InfraGard is a proactive collaboration between the FBI and the private sector for the protection of United States critical infrastructure.

"All the Critical Infrastructure sectors are reliant upon the services within space, such as the Global Positioning System (GPS), modern communication networks, and satellite technologies," said Jennifer Gold, vice president and IT sector chief of NY Metro InfraGard. "The data collected and transmitted in space informs all sectors.

"In the best interest of our nation, we must secure the vulnerable technology in space to defend against the most consequential cyber-threats.”