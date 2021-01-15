Women in Cybersecurity Mid-Atlantic Partners with CMMC COE

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Center of Excellence (CMMC COE) yesterday announced a Memorandum of Understanding with the Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) Mid-Atlantic affiliate.

The executed MOU creates a cooperative agreement between the two parties to partner in the furthering of their missions and objectives around the adoption, use, and expansion of CMMC-based cybersecurity practices for the US Department of Defense (DoD) global Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractor community and the information and communication technology community.

Objectives of the new partnership include a desire to aid efforts to advance the goals for improving the cyber and supply-chain security and resilience of the DIB network of contractors, suppliers, and vendors.

Among the specific actions planned is the co-development of CMMC advisory services, cyber education and training programs to increase cyber adoption, accelerating CMMC certification, and improving cyber protection and resilience.

The partners also want to expand and drive diversity across the cybersecurity workforce, which in 2019 was 80% male.

“The WiCyS Mid-Atlantic is excited to team with the CMMC COE in efforts to enhance the overall security of the defense industrial base supply chain," said Diane Janosek, founder and senior advisor of Women in Cybersecurity Mid-Atlantic.

"This partnership clearly demonstrates the CMMC COE’s commitment to a diverse cybersecurity workforce, which is key to defending the nation’s cyber critical infrastructure. Creative and inclusive teaming is essential to the CMMC’s success."

Further actions planned by the partnership are the co-sponsorship of symposiums, training programs, and podcasts, leveraging their combined cyber and IT expertise, and the hosting of regular working groups, along with additional partners, to allow collaboration and communication.

The establishment of an independent Industry Cyber Security Advisory Council is also planned, with peer organizations brought in to advise and educate leaders across government and industry on the effectiveness and continued evolution of CMMC.

“This is exciting opportunity for us,” said John Weiler, chairman of the board at CMMC Center of Excellence. “This new partnership will further help advance the goals and objectives for improving the supply chain security and resilience of the US Department of Defense.”