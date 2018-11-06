Symantec Acquires Appthority and Javelin Networks

On November 5, Symantec announced that it acquired Appthority and Javelin Networks in an effort to enhance its endpoint security solutions, adding key technology integrations to Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform.

Through its acquisition of Appthority, Symantec will enable its customers to analyze mobile apps and identify malicious behaviors and vulnerabilities. Building Appthority’s technology into Symantec endpoint protection mobile will augment its ability to deliver a broad spectrum of protections for modern endpoints and operating systems.

“Mobile apps are a critical threat vector that every company must address to protect their enterprise security,” said Adi Sharabani, SVP, modern OS security, in a press release. “The Appthority technology extends SEP Mobile’s capabilities in limiting unwanted app behaviors, supporting regulatory compliance and assessing vulnerabilities.”

“Mobile users increase the enterprise attack surface with each app they install. This acquisition unites Appthority with Symantec’s comprehensive endpoint security portfolio, which is the first solution on the market that can protect all traditional and modern endpoints and now apps,” said Domingo J. Guerra, Appthority co-founder.

“Armed with Symantec’s industry-leading security research and tools, SEP Mobile integrated with Appthority technology is expected to deliver the most comprehensive Mobile Threat Defense solution, with enhanced app analysis capabilities, both in real time and on-demand,” added Anne Bonaparte, Appthority CEO.

Javelin Networks, a privately held company founded by red team post-exploitation experts, protects enterprises against active directory-based attacks. Effective November 5, the Javelin Networks team became part of Symantec’s endpoint security business.

“In the cloud generation, identity management services, such as Active Directory, are a critical part of a user’s interaction with their organization’s applications and services. They are also a critical information repository that attackers regularly exploit,” said Javed Hasan, senior vice president of endpoint and data center products, Symantec.

“The addition of Javelin Networks technology to our industry-leading endpoint security portfolio gives Symantec customers a unique advantage in one of the most vulnerable and critical areas of IT infrastructure. Most importantly, it can help expose exploitable backdoors in AD and stop attacks at the point of breach while preventing lateral movement.”