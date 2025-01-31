Tata Technologies Hit by Ransomware Attack

Tata Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, has been the victim of a ransomware attack affecting some of its IT assets.

The publicly traded company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) of the attack in a January 31 letter.

The tech giant temporarily suspended some IT services as a precaution, but they have now been restored.

Client delivery services remained fully operational and unaffected throughout.

Tata said it was investigating the incident with experts to identify the root cause and implement necessary corrective actions.

According to Ransomware. live, a ransomware-tracking website, security firm Hudson Rock has detected infostealer information for 107 Tata Technologies employees and 699 of its customers exposed in the dark web.

Tata Technologies, headquartered in Pune, India, specializes in product development and digital solutions for the automotive, heavy machinery, and aerospace sectors. As a global company, it operates across Asia, North America, and Europe, offering manufacturing solutions as well as product lifecycle management services.

Under Article 30 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, adopted in India in 2015 and under the responsibility of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), organizations operating stock exchanges in India are required to disclose any incident that their board of directors believes to be “material.”

Earlier in January, another Tata Group subsidiary, Tata Communications, shared its Quarterly Executive Threat Report 2024, showing that ransomware was a top cyber threat in 2024.