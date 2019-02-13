TEISS19: Consider Psychology of Staff to Meet Data Protection Ambitions

Speaking at The European Information Security Summit 2019 in London, Matthew Kay, group data protection officer at Balfour Beatty, said that organizations “are very different” in how data protection and risk is approached, and it is up to the data protection team and board-level executives to dictate the right direction.

“In our organization we have four pillars: to lead, being experts, being trusted and being safe, and it is really important to align your work with the wider strategy of the organization as you’re likely to get more buy-in,” he said. “In terms of data protection, we want to be trusted in terms of how we process people’s information.”

Kay encouraged delegates to consider drivers for individuals, as not everything works the same for every person, and to consider the psychology of people and what motivation and coaching you have to do.

Looking at how to overcome internal challenges of employee and board-level buy-in, Kay recommended the following: