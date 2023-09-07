Think Tank Urges Labour to Promote “Securonomics” Agenda

A left-leaning think tank has urged a new UK Labour government to place cybersecurity front-and-center of its policymaking, borrowing from the Biden administration playbook where necessary.

Progressive Britain’s new paper, CyberSecuronomics: Cybersecurity and Labour’s Modern Industrial Strategy, argued that the current Conservative government’s commitment to cyber is “insufficiently ambitious.”

It said the UK still invests less in security research than the US, France and Germany, and is therefore missing out on vital talent and capital.

It claimed a more robust regulatory environment would help to stimulate and attract business investment, and that greater government intervention is necessary in critical national infrastructure (CNI).

“It is recommended that these (CNI) industries cannot be left to the private sector alone, demanding that the state acts as a partner, using regulatory controls, strategic procurement and R&D spending to incentivise good decision making and firm behaviour among the owners and operators of critical infrastructure,” the report argued.

“At its best, government investment and regulatory intervention in cybersecurity has the potential to help level up regional inequalities in accessing the skills, finance streams and markets associated with success in such sectors.”

Progressive Britain made recommendations in five key areas designed to make its “securonomics” agenda a reality: