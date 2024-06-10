Threat Actor Claims to Leak 270GB of New York Times Data

An anonymous threat actor has posted what they claim to be 270GB of source code stolen from the New York Times on a popular imageboard website.

Seen by Infosecurity, the Friday post claimed that the leak contains “basically all source code” from the publisher.

“There are around five thousand repos (out of them less than 30 are additionally encrypted I think), 3.6 million files total, uncompressed tar. Please seed, the seedboxes might not be enough,” the post read.

The alleged leak was first spotted by security researchers vx-underground.

“This is the second time this week proprietary information has been leaked onto 4chan,” they noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “A few days [ago] Club Penguin files were stolen from Disney’s internal network and leaked onto 4chan.”