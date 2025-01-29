Threat Actors Exploit Government Websites for Phishing

Cybercriminals have been increasingly exploiting government website vulnerabilities to conduct phishing campaigns.

New research by Cofense Intelligence, analyzing data from November 2022 to November 2024, showed how malicious actors abuse .gov top-level domains (TLDs) across multiple countries.

According to the new data, threat actors often leveraged legitimate domains to host credential phishing pages, serve as command-and-control (C2) servers or redirect victims to malicious sites. While .gov domains were abused less frequently than others, they remained a target due to users’ inherent trust in government websites.

Open Redirect Exploitation

One common tactic cybercriminals employ is an open redirect, where a website forwards users to an external site without proper validation.

Cofense Intelligence found that various .gov domains were primarily used for credential phishing, with some hosting up to nine different phishing campaigns. A larger pool of government domains, however, were used as open redirects to bypass secure email gateways (SEGs). Many victims clicked on .gov URLs without realizing they would be redirected to malicious sites.

Nearly 60% of abused .gov domains contained “noSuchEntryRedirect” in their URL paths, suggesting links to a vulnerability in the Liferay digital platform widely used by government organizations (CVE-2024-25608).

US Government Domains Among Targets

Although US-based .gov domains accounted for only 9% of the total abused domains, they were the third most targeted globally. All observed cases involved open redirects, with 77% containing the “noSuchEntryRedirect” element.

Phishing emails using compromised US government domains primarily mimicked Microsoft services, often requesting victims to sign agreements. These campaigns successfully bypassed major SEGs, including Microsoft ATP, Proofpoint, Cisco IronPort, Symantec MessageLabs and Mimecast.

Global Trends in Government Domain Exploitation

Over 20 countries had government domains targeted by phishing campaigns. The top seven countries accounted for 75% of the abuse, with Brazil leading the list, followed by Colombia and the US. Notably, a few Brazilian .gov domains contributed to most of the country’s cases, suggesting repeated exploitation of specific sites rather than widespread vulnerabilities.