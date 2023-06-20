ThriveDX has launched its new Cyber Academy for Enterprise as part of its Human Factor Security suite.

The Academy looks to assist organizations in reskilling and upskilling employees for cybersecurity positions while also attracting diverse external candidates. The Academy is aimed at candidates of all skill levels.

The company hopes the initiative will help address the global shortage of cybersecurity talent, with 3.5m jobs unfilled. In addition, 80% of organizations attribute one or more recent breaches to a lack of cybersecurity talent and skills within their company, according to Fortinet research.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Roy Zur, CEO of ThriveDX Enterprise, said the skills shortage is not a problem that is going to be solved overnight.

“Further exacerbating the issue is that cyber-attacks are only increasing, meaning businesses are going to continue needing more qualified cybersecurity specialists at an increasingly rapid pace,” he said.

“The prescription is reskilling and upskilling the current workforce in cybersecurity best practices, while bridging the diversity gap by making cybersecurity careers more accessible to everyone,” he explained.

The Cyber Academy for Enterprise is an end-to-end cybersecurity learning journey for candidates of all skill levels. It includes access to over 1000 hours of immersive, hands-on training, adhering to globally recognized cybersecurity education frameworks such as the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Commenting on the number of hours involved, Zur said: “It's common for a candidate to go through the entirety of this duration. This comprehensive journey is strategically designed to maximize hands-on experience and knowledge acquisition. So, a typical learner will, in fact, engage with the full 1000 hours of the course, allowing them to gain in-depth expertise and practical skills in the field.”

Simulations are also a key part of the Academy, which aims to give trainees exposure to real world cybersecurity threats. The learning platform is continually updated to reflect the current threat landscape so that trainees are well versed in the very latest attack practices, including attack-vector training tailored directly to their individual career tracks.

Other features include access to a network of 1000+ professional cybersecurity trainers; pre-training screening to identify high-potential talent and data-driven post-training matching, enabling optimization of both internal and external recruitment practices.

After completing the training, learners are awarded a Certificate of Completion, jointly approved by ThriveDX and the organization administering the Academy. The course's credibility is underscored by its approval from CertNexus CFR and alignment with the industry-recognized CompTIA's Security+ certification.

ThriveDX is exhibiting at this year’s Infosecurity Europe event. Register for Infosecurity Europe | 20–22 June 2023