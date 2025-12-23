Top Ransomware Trends of 2025

The past year was much quieter than 2024 in ransomware takedown and anti-cybercrime law enforcement operations.



Additionally, less organized collectives such as Scattered Spider, Lapsus$ and ShinyHunters grabbed many of the headlines in 2025.

However, traditional ransomware syndicates continued to be active throughout the year.

According to ransomware tracking website Ransomware.live, 306 groups were active over the past year, listing 7902 victims at the time of writing. This is significantly higher than the 6129 victims listed in 2024 and the 5336 victims listed in 2023.

However, these statistics are based solely on listings from data leak sites and could misrepresent the true scale of attacks, as many incidents go unreported or undetected and some claims by ransomware groups are false.

Qilin, the group that claimed the cyber-attack on brewing giant Asahi in September, was the most prolific ransomware group, with 1001 victims listed on its data leak site according to Ransomware.live and 973 according to competitor RansomLook.

Both ransomware intelligence websites put Akira as the group with the second most victims claimed, while Clop took the third place.