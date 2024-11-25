UK Launches AI Security Lab to Combat Russian Cyber Threats

The UK has announced a new Laboratory for AI Security Research (LASR), designed to protect Britain and its allies against the malicious use of this technology by hostile nations like Russia.

In a speech at the NATO Cyber Defence Conference on Monday, November 25, the UK’s Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden will unveil details of the laboratory, which will partner with experts from UK universities, the intelligence agencies and industry to develop new AI-based cyber defense solutions.

It will also collaborate with institutions in like-minded countries, starting with the Five Eyes countries and NATO allies.

McFadden will say the laboratory is required to ensure the UK stays ahead in the “new AI arms race” with adversaries such as Russia and North Korea.

“AI is already revolutionizing many parts of life – including national security. But as we develop this technology, there’s a danger it could be weaponized against us. Because our adversaries are also looking at how to use AI on the physical and cyber battlefield.”

The laboratory will develop new cyber defense tools and help intelligence agencies to collect, analyze and produce more useful data, he will state.

The LASR will receive an initial £8.22m ($10.35m) round of government funding and invite further investment and collaboration from industry.

In addition to the new laboratory, McFadden will announce a new £1m ($1.25m) incident response project to share expertise so that allies can respond to cyber incidents more effectively.

Russia Could “Turn the Lights Off” in the UK

McFadden is also expected to use his speech to warn that Russia is planning destructive cyber-attacks against the UK, including potentially targeting electricity networks and “turn the lights off for millions of people.”

He will say that cyber war is now a daily reality, with the UK’s defenses constantly being tested.

The announcement follows increased tensions between the UK and Russia following confirmation that British-made missiles have been used by Ukraine’s military to strike targets inside Russian territory.

This has led to Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to directly target military facilities in the UK in response.

