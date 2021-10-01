UK Cyber Security Council Appoints Four New Trustees

The UK Cyber Security Council has announced the appointment of four new trustees, taking its total number to eight.

The new trustees come with a range of backgrounds and expertise, designed to add legal, governance and education expertise to the Board of Trustees of the Council. They were appointed following a recruitment and selection process overseen by the four existing trustees:

Chitra Balakrishna: Currently a senior lecturer in cyber security, Open University, she has over 19 years of experience across academia and industry, with particular expertise in IoT and healthcare, smart cities and cybersecurity education

Edward Goodchild: Goodchild holds a number of positions in fields such as finance, law and business. He has extensive knowledge of professional registration, standards and ethics

Frances Le Grys: Le Grys has enjoyed a long career in the legal profession, including eight years as partner & general counsel

Nathan Nagaiah: An educational expert, Nagaiah has significant experience administering nationally recognized qualifications and advising on diversity

The four new trustees will join the inaugural leadership team of Dr Claudia Natanson (chair), Jessica Figueras (vice-chair), Mike Watson (treasurer) and Carla Baker (trustee), who were unveiled shortly before the Council officially launched as an independent body. They will help guide the activities of the Council in its remit to boost professional standards and career prospects for those working in cybersecurity. This includes working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to define and develop the professional skills required by the UK.

Commenting on the appointments, Dr Claudia Natanson said: “The appointment of additional trustees strengthens the Council considerably, bringing a wealth of new perspectives and experience to the table. I’m delighted to welcome them all.”

Simon Hepburn, who was recently appointed chief executive of the Council, added: "The Council has a wide mandate, so a Board of Trustees with relevant backgrounds and diverse knowledge will help us both to prioritize and to be effective more quickly. They constitute an instant sounding board, with a vested interest in the success of the Council and I look forward to working with them.”

The Council plans to appoint four further trustees, who will be representatives of the organization’s membership.