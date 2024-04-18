US election officials have been urged to take action to counter nation-state influence operations targeting this year’s election cycle.

The joint advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), warned that Russia, China and Iran are engaged in influence operations designed to undermine confidence in US democratic institutions and shape public perception toward their interests.

These malicious cyber campaigns will be ramped up around the US elections taking place in November 2024, including the Presential Election.

The influence operations seek to amplify division, exploiting perceived sociopolitical divides across US society.

These actors use a variety of methods to conduct such operations and are experimenting with technologies such as generative AI and deepfakes to push their narratives, the agencies noted.

Read here: China Using AI-Generated Content to Sow Division in US, Microsoft Finds

How Hostile States Will Target US Elections

The advisory set out a range of tactics hostile nation-state actors are likely to use to target the US elections process this year.

The tactics expected are based on recent foreign malign influence campaigns and approaches used to target previous US elections.