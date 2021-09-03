Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Imprisons Dark Web Moderator

A man from Southern Illinois who moderated a website focused on child sexual abuse material (CSAM) has been sent to federal prison for 12 years and 7 months.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sparta resident Kory R. Schulein was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2020 on a single count of knowingly receiving CSAM over the internet. 

Prosecutors said the unemployed man from Randolph County spent years downloading, sharing, and storing videos and images of minors being sexually assaulted. 

According to the indictment, in addition to being a moderator on a CSAM-focused website, Schulein was an active user of other dark websites offering similar content.  

Law enforcement first became aware of Schulein in 2018 during an FBI investigation of CSAM on the dark web. A federal search warrant was executed at this home address on October 1, 2019, after agents tracked his IP address.

CSAM was discovered by officers on a laptop computer and two external hard drives belonging to Schulein. The illegal and explicit content was downloaded from 2016 to 2019, according to court documents.

More than 9,000 images and videos of CSAM were stored by Schulein on an encrypted hard drive. 

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) confirmed the identities of some of the minors depicted in the more than 2,500 images and 100 videos found in Schulein’s possession.

Schulein was found to have posted 13,733 messages on dark websites that were focused on CSAM. Many of his posts included links to videos and images of children being sexually abused. 

The investigation into Schulein was carried out by FBI-Springfield in collaboration with the United States Marshals

Service. The case against him was brought as part of the nationwide initiative Project Safe Childhood. 

On April 29, 2021, Schulein pleaded guilty to knowingly receiving CSAM over the internet. Earlier today, he was 

sentenced to 151 months, or 12 and a half years, in prison. 

Judge Stephen McGlynn, when sentencing Schulein, noted that some of the images and videos collected by the

offender showed children in bondage and adults raping children, including 5-year-old girls and toddlers

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Tech CEOs: Multi-Factor Authentication Can Prevent 90% of Attacks

2
News

FTC Bans Stalkerware App in Industry First

3
News

Texan Accused of Cyber-Stalking and Murder Dies in Jail

4
News

FBI Warns Food and Agriculture Firms of Ransomware Threat

5
News

US Imprisons Dark Web Moderator

6
News

UK Gun Owners’ Data Exposed

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security