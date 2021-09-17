Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

US Imprisons World's Largest Facilitator of CSAM

A dual Irish-American citizen has been sentenced to 27 years in US federal prison for sharing on the dark web millions of images depicting the sexual abuse of children, toddlers and infants. 

Dublin resident Eric Eoin Marques was extradited to the United States on March 23, 2019, to face federal criminal charges filed in Maryland on August 8, 2013. On February 6, 2020, 36-year-old Marques pleaded guilty to conspiracy to advertise child pornography on the dark web. 

According to his plea agreement, between July 24, 2008, and July 29, 2013, Marques operated a free, anonymous web-hosting service (AHS) called Freedom Hosting that hosted more than 200 child exploitation websites on the darknet. The websites hosted by Marques housed millions of images of child exploitation material, including over 1.97 million videos and images featuring victims not previously known to law enforcement. 

"Many of these images involved sadistic abuse of infants and toddlers to include bondage, bestiality and humiliation to include urination, defecation and vomit," said the US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland in a statement published Wednesday.

In his guilty plea, Marques admitted distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) involving children under twelve and sadistic or masochistic material or depictions of violence.  

According to Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner, “Eric Marques was one of the largest facilitators of child pornography in the world.” 

On September 15, US District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marques to 27 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release.

The Marques prosecution was part of a global investigation targeting thousands of users of more than 200 websites operating on the Tor network edicated to trading in CSAM. This investigation led to the disruption of the activities of tens of thousands of online child sexual abuse material creators and the seizure of over four million images and videos of child sexual abuse.

“Today’s sentencing of Eric Marques sends a clear message to perpetrators of this egregious crime that no matter where you are in the world, law enforcement will hold you accountable and bring you to justice,” said FBI Assistant Director Calvin Shivers.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Blog

Fixing a Common Active Directory Weakness: Poor Authentication Security

2
News

More Tribes Given Enhanced Access to US Crime Data

3
News

Prison for AT&T Phone-Unlocking Fraudster

4
News

Free REvil Decryptor Launched

5
Opinion

Securing the Network of the Future for Remote Work

6
News Feature

CREST Concludes Investigation and Responds to NCC Group Exam Leak Scandal

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security