Cyber inequity has widened in the past year amid increasing complexities in cyberspace and geopolitical uncertainties, to the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025 has found.

The WEF found that there is substantial disparity in the capabilities of different businesses, sectors and regions to effectively respond to cyber-attacks.

There is a considerable gap between large and small organizations’ cybersecurity capabilities, the report, which was published on January 13, 2025, found.

Over a third (35%) of small organizations believe their cyber resilience is inadequate, a proportion that has risen seven-fold since 2022. In contrast, the share of large organizations reporting insufficient cyber resilience has nearly halved.

Regarding regional disparities, 36% of respondents to the WEF study in Africa and 42% in Latin America lacked confidence in their country’s ability to respond to major cyber incidents targeting critical infrastructure.

In Europe and North America, just 15% said they lacked such confidence.