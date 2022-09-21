Microsoft Upgrades Windows 11 With New Security Features

Microsoft has released a new update bringing several new security features to its Windows 11 operating system (OS).

The list includes application control enhancements, vulnerable drivers protection, enhanced identity protection and simplified password management, among others.

Writing in a blog post, Microsoft said that it has added a series of functionalities it calls Smart App Control that provides people with a tight level of security even when choosing their own applications.

The feature uses artificial intelligence and a database of 43 trillion security signals gathered by Microsoft daily to help prevent scripting attacks and protect users from running untrusted or unsigned applications often associated with malware or attack tools.

Another security improvement in the latest Windows 11 upgrade regards hypervisor–protected code integrity (HVCI), a technology that uses virtualization–based security (VBS) for enhanced kernel protection against potential threats. After the update, HVCI will be enabled by default on all new Windows 11 devices.

Microsoft has also upgraded its vulnerable driver block list, which will also be on by default for all new Windows 11 computers.

In addition, the tech giant has introduced a series of additional security features designed to support companies in their hybrid work operations. These include enabling Windows Defender Credential Guard and credential isolation with Local Security Authority (LSA) protection by default with Windows 11 Enterprise.

Further, the enhanced phishing protection feature in Microsoft Defender SmartScreen can now detect and warn users when they’re entering passwords into a known compromised app or website. The company also upgraded Windows Hello for Business to make deployment easier.

“We’re continuing to add protection from chip to cloud, with an emphasis on the benefits of using new, modern devices with hardware features optimized for security and hybrid work,” Microsoft wrote.

“We’re all working together toward a more secure future, and we look forward to delivering more innovation that will not only detect threats but help prevent them.”

The updates come weeks after Microsoft’s security researchers found a high severity vulnerability in TikTok’s Android app.