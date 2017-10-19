Automation is Not Enough to Solve the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

In recent years, a great deal of focus has been placed on using automation to close the skills gap. However, although it is true that automation can help narrow the gap, it cannot close the gap completely by itself. This fact becomes more obvious when you consider the steps that a cybersecurity analyst takes throughout the entire lifecycle of an incident:

As you can see, automation can help, but it cannot handle every task that is required. There is a need for collaborative, interactive tools to investigate and scale the incident response function beyond what automation can achieve. Automation can deliver great benefit in the following instances:

However, although automation can reduce the workload through these functions, it is not enough. Incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning with automation and humans provides the perfect combination for defending systems against cyber-criminals, even while the industry grapples with the security skills gap. For example:

Hunting for threats manually is a hit-or-miss proposition that can be extremely time-consuming. Artificial Intelligence allows the system to leverage threat intelligence to identify potential patterns or detect unusual activities. Automated threat hunting can help identify intrusions that have missed detection and already dwell within an organization’s system. This allows the security team to contain and eradicate attacks before they cause any additional damage.

Machine learning has made it even easier to give junior analysts the assistance that they need. For example, the machine can learn how best to respond to different types of alerts by learning the actions that experts take when dealing with a specific type of attack. The machine can then recommend those actions to junior analysts who may be struggling to determine the proper response. Machine learning can also allow the machine to identify the people who are experts in particular attacks; the junior analysts can then be advised to contact the proper experts for help with the current threat.

As time progresses, the blending of humans and automation is going to become increasingly necessary in the world of cybersecurity. Just as most cybercriminals are no longer "lone wolves," cybersecurity professionals must embrace collaboration with both their human and machine counterparts to help close the skills gap and best protect their organizations.