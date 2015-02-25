Getting the Right Balance between Employee Enablement and Control

The impact of data breaches in 2014, coupled with the demands of the application economy, has greatly influenced the way security professionals view and approach identity and access management.

With more and more data stored online and increasingly sophisticated tactics used by cyber-criminals, organizations have started to pay more attention to what is happening inside their network perimeter. Recent famous data breaches like Sony and Target have further underlined the importance of appropriate data protection, but there are still some threats that don’t get enough attention from IT security teams.

Insider threats are among the most concerning security challenges. Consider the Snowden leaks, one of the only high-profile examples. Why don’t other insider breaches receive extensive publicity? Because companies aren’t forthcoming to discuss this type of breach, as it places the spotlight on their own employees and admits security flaws.

There are two sides to the insider threat coin that make protecting against it a real struggle for organizations: the technical side and the human side. Technically, employees need access to information and enterprises cannot lock down the data and systems so tightly that they make it impossible for employees to do their jobs effectively.

This is particularly challenging with IT administrators who need broad access to shared accounts on IT systems that hold sensitive and privileged information. Yet the reality is that employees are only human and are prone to making mistakes. From executives to IT administrators to partners, many people have access to sensitive data that, if publicly exposed, could have significant ramifications to an organization’s business – or even its existence.

Most insider threats are made up of three categories: Malicious insiders, who deliberately steal information or cause damage; exploited insiders, who may be tricked by external parties into sharing data or passwords; and careless insiders, who may simply press the wrong key, accidentally delete or modify critical information or lose devices with sensitive information.