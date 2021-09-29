NITAM: Mitigating Non-Malicious Insider Risk

‘Your people are your most important asset’ is a well-worn phrase in the world of business. However, in the wrong environment, employees can also present a substantial cyber-threat to organizations, and evidence suggests this problem has grown significantly since the start of COVID-19.

For example, recent data from Tessian has found there was a 47% rise in the frequency of incidents involving insider threats between 2018 and 2020. These incidents range from malicious data exfiltration to accidental data loss. This trend may be explained by factors such as the shift to remote working, leaving staff less supervised and vulnerable and rising job losses in the crisis, potentially creating feelings of resentment and anger among those affected.

This is why this year’s Insider Threat Awareness Month carries an extra sense of importance. The annual campaign aims to grow awareness and promote reporting to help mitigate insider threats, with this year’s theme focusing on ‘Insider Threat and Cultural Awareness.’ This theme emphasizes that insider threats are often not malicious, with one study by Proofpoint finding that negligent insiders account for 62% of all such incidents.

Terry Storrar, managing director at Leaseweb UK, explained: “The majority of insider security threats are not malicious. Without the right measures in place to protect confidential information, it can be easy for an employee to make a mistake and unintentionally leak sensitive data. This has the potential to cause significant, possibly irreversible, damage.

“Safeguarding data from insider threats has become more complex and more pressing in the last 18 months. Companies faced unprecedented challenges in the early weeks of the first lockdown, with many scrambling to put in place quick-fix home working capabilities and leaving cracks in their security infrastructure. While external threats gain the limelight, it is no less important to secure against insider threats especially with employees no longer behind office walls.”

Amid this landscape, what should organizations implement to mitigate the risk of negligent insider threats?

Phishing Training

Susceptibility to phishing emails is one of the main non-malicious insider threats that organizations face. The number of phishing messages received by employees has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic, with cyber-criminals realizing that remote staff are more likely to click on malicious links as a result of being isolated and potentially more stressed. Therefore, educating staff on spotting phishing emails and encouraging a culture of reporting is more critical than ever.

Gary Cheetham, CISO at Content Guru, said: “New employees are by far the most susceptible to falling for phishing attempts, so attending mandatory training sessions early on is a good way of mitigating risk. We encourage our team to question anything that seems at all suspicious and to go with their gut instinct or ask for advice where needed.”

He added: “For me, the key takeaway for Insider Threat Awareness Month is that regular training on cybersecurity and cyber hygiene is the best way to cultivate a highly secure workforce."