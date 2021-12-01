Cloud Accounts: A Growing Target for Opportunistic and State-Sponsored Threat Actors

The cloud has helped facilitate the boom in remote work, but as users have greater access to data from disparate locations, they are also becoming targets for exploitation. As a result, the cloud is now firmly in the sights of groups looking to compromise accounts and profit from the data they can exploit.

One concerning recent security trend is the growing number of phishing attacks targeting cloud accounts. As companies have moved data and workloads to the cloud, the unwelcome attention of cyber-criminals has followed. A compromised cloud account not only delivers the keys to the kingdom and virtually all business data that now resides in the cloud directly into the hands of the attackers but can also be used to launch further attacks. Additionally, in the case of IaaS, the resources can be hijacked for malicious purposes like cryptomining.

Traditional attacks aimed to break into the corporate perimeter, but as the user is now the new perimeter, attackers are focusing their efforts on cloud identities. This shift is being facilitated by several factors. For example, the daily war bulletin of mega breaches is providing attackers with credentials they can use for large-scale password-spraying or credential stuffing attacks. This is compounded by the persistent sloppiness of many users who reuse the same simple passwords for multiple applications. This bad habit is worsened by organizations that fail to implement basic security measures such as multi-factor authentication or an effective password change policy. In this context, it is no surprise to see the recent warning issued by Microsoft concerning the rise in password-spraying attacks targeting cloud accounts. This uptick has been motivated by the fact that this attack is low level and easily repeatable.

Bigger Groups Pursuing Cloud Attacks

Even the criminal ecosystem of the initial access brokers is expanding to the cloud. A recent study by Lacework has revealed how Amazon AWS, Google Cloud and Azure administrative accounts are gaining popularity in underground marketplaces since they provide a valuable return on investment compared to the relative complexity of the attack. This is due to the amount (and the value) of data and resources that can be accessed when targeting these services. The same concerns can be applied to SaaS services such as Google Workspace or Microsoft 365: if we consider Google Forms, recent research published by Sophos has detailed the multiple ways in which a compromised legitimate account can be exploited by bad actors, phishing (for traditional services or cloud applications), reconnaissance or data exfiltration. Attackers continue to prove their creativity and tenacity to achieve their objective, as shown by a recent phishing campaign in which they impersonated a security company to access Microsoft and Google email credentials.