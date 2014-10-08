From ISPs to enterprises, all businesses must extricate their collective heads from the sand and tackle the DDoS threat posed by large volumetric attacks. Darren Anstee explains how…

Attack methodologies are constantly evolving as attackers find new ways or re-use old methods to achieve their goals. So far this year one Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack mechanism has really stood out; the use of the Network Time Protocol (NTP) to amplify the volumes of traffic attackers are capable of generating.

NTP reflection attacks exploit the NTP servers on the internet that are used to synchronize the clocks on our laptops, smartphones, tablets and other network infrastructure devices. Some NTP servers can be used to amplify the capability of an attacker. Traffic is sent from the attacker to one or more exploitable NTP servers with a spoofed source address – that of the intended victim). The NTP server responds to the command by flooding the intended victim with up to 1,000 times the amount of traffic originally sent by the attacker.

NTP attacks are a serious issue due to their high amplification ratio, the relatively large number of exploitable servers on the internet and the lack of anti-spoofing filters in many networks. Tools have become readily available to both launch attacks and discover exploitable servers, and in fact many of the commercial DDoS services now also support this attack vector. Consequently, it is easy for an attacker to generate enough traffic to saturate the internet connectivity of most enterprises and smaller data centres.

NTP reflection attacks are by no means new, but it was not until October 2013 that they appeared on the radar of most organizations’. A number of well-publicised NTP attacks were launched against online gaming services designed to disrupt high profile professional gaming events, interfere with new product launches and exact revenge from rival players. This well publicized sequence of attacks appears to have popularised the NTP reflection attack vector – leading to possibly the most concentrated storm of large volumetric DDoS attacks ever seen, in Q1 2014.