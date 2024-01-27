In the age of rapid technological advancement comes an ever-increasing cyber threat landscape. With this comes a heightened emphasis on data privacy.

Today, many organizations are now at a critical juncture when it comes to safeguarding personal identifiable information (PII).

Stricter security regulations, security challenges, and consumer expectations around data management beg a crucial question: do businesses need to reconsider how they source and keep customer personal identifiable information?

And if so, what should that look like?

The Evolving Threat Landscape

The type of information being stored by organizations is now, generally, far more complex and in much greater quantity than it was ten years ago.

With this comes a significant increase in the associated risks businesses face when handling a range of data, whether it be customer information or operational data.

In fact, this risk is growing daily. We live in a world where an unreal estimated 328 million terabytes of information is created each day.

With advanced technologies, interconnected IT systems and, unfortunately, the increasing value of personal data to threat actors, it’s a big responsibility with high stakes for all firms.

We saw the first nine months of 2023 had a greater number of data breaches compared to the number recorded throughout the entirety of 2022.

Sophisticated ransomware attacks are now far more commonplace, with attackers able to infiltrate even the most advanced systems and encrypted data.

Likewise, phishing attacks have become more targeted and convincing, with many exploiting human vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access to corporate information and IT systems.

A holistic approach to cybersecurity and information management is now essential, and businesses must recognize that a one-size-fits all approach is insufficient and ineffective.

In short, PII policies must be tailored to align with the unique needs and risk profiles of an organization and its customer base.

Data is the New Oil