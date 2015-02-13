The Citadel, founded in 1842, is one of America’s oldest and most respected private military colleges. Its reputation was built not only on the discipline, academic merit and career achievements of its graduates, but particularly on the high standards of integrity instilled by its Honor Code.

This states that a cadet “will not lie, cheat, or steal, nor tolerate those who do” and will do “the right thing when no one is watching.” Practical observance of this code was so high that for over 150 years student rooms and lockers did not require a lock and key.

Campus security consisted simply of vetting third parties who wanted to access the facilities. Unfortunately, following a spate of petty thefts a decade ago, The Citadel reluctantly installed locks.

The computer industry is a macrocosm of The Citadel. That’s because computer operating systems are designed to treat programmers and users as inherently benign, well-intentioned, ethical parties. All computer languages and operating systems today are essentially based on this permissive model – if an instruction is given, the computer will execute it.

The presumption is that bad actors, if any, have been vetted and kept out at the campus gate. Anyone who has access to the system can make a request or write a new instruction and is by default considered a legitimate party, and all their instructions are immediately executed.

This permissive model dates back to the early days of computing, before the internet, malware, online fraud, nation-state attacks and cyber-terrorism existed. The world has changed and so, like the Citadel, must computing’s foundations.