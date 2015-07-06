Steve Schmidt discusses how the cloud is enabling security departments to embrace innovation and deliver new projects. He takes a look at the lengths cloud providers go to in order to ensure the highest levels of security for all customers, including those in traditionally security-conscious industries

Think of the stereotypical security professional in your IT department: usually extremely intelligent, risk averse, with dashing good looks (if I do say so myself) and the first person to shut down any new idea.

Security has traditionally been painted as a blocker, a ‘no’ department. In the past this was a limiting factor for large enterprises, particularly when under pressure to innovate from line of business functions, shareholders and customers. Without the budget, or human resources, to fully investigate the security requirements needed for every new project, new initiatives simply got deprioritized or shut down.

In the past few years, however, the cloud has begun changing this. Security departments are embracing innovation by leveraging the security investment and expertise of a cloud provider. This is because they realize cloud providers invest in more security policing and countermeasures than almost any company can afford themselves. In this model the customer is only responsible for securing from the operating system up, and the cloud provider from the hypervisor down, meaning businesses can focus on the application’s security and not on the physical and logical security surrounding the infrastructure.

This is giving organizations of all sizes on-demand access to technology infrastructure that is secure by default and accredited to global standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 1, 2 and 3, and PCI DSS Level 1.

Some have had their data processing agreements signed off by the highest levels of government within Europe. This reassures even the most security-conscious organizations, such as those in the financial services industry (FSI), that they can quickly procure secure infrastructure on demand over the internet.