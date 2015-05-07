Companies Must Implement Smart Information-Sharing Policies

Corporate data has never been more at risk. As well as keeping on top of employee sharing habits, organizations now have to contend with a wide range of security threats, from new zero-day vulnerabilities to targeted attacks and state-sponsored espionage.

It’s vital that businesses are able to communicate effectively on an internal and external level, with customers and partners alike. But an increasing level of communication comes the risk that sensitive corporate information could be treated carelessly and fall into the wrong hands.

Breaches, interception, or accidental leaks mean that sharing documents over email, free file-sharing services, or on paper are not viable options for many businesses. Equally, with most full-time employees now using mobile devices to access corporate data, it’s more essential than ever that security extends beyond the perimeter of the organization.

So what should businesses be looking out for when it comes to IT security and file sharing? What should they be doing to ensure their organization doesn’t feature in the data leak headline of tomorrow? After all, data leaks are becoming more of a day-to-day threat to organizations than cyber-attacks, with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) fining a number of companies in recent months for accidental loss of data. Undoubtedly, these will continue, generating further embarrassment for businesses.

Data loss can be attributed to IT struggling to manage users’ sharing habits outside of the organization. In the past, when things were held behind the firewall, IT departments knew what their internal systems were and where people were sharing data. Nowadays, we are at a point where cloud file sync and share (FSS) services have made their way into many businesses from the consumer world, causing challenges for IT and compliance staff alike.

The FSS market can be looked at as a pyramid, with a vertical axis of business value. At the bottom is a massive breadth of adoption, with some FSS providers claiming up to 500 million users. But while these users are saving themselves time, they are likely to create greater problems for others within their organization. For example, protocols whereby user access to specific information alters over time, such as when employees join, move and leave, mean that implementing policy to protect intellectual property (IP) or against data loss becomes more important as the total surface area of cloud services in use increases.