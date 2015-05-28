Cybercrime is Now Big Business

Cyber-attacks, no longer the actions of a few rogue individuals, are now big business. It’s a growth industry crying out for serious countermeasures

If you think the recent massive cyber-attacks on Github, Sony, Target and other large organizations were committed by lone hackers working from their bedrooms, it’s time to update your thinking.

Cybercrime is a big business. Exactly how big is anybody’s guess, but it’s now a huge underground economy, essentially a shadow version of our legal economy.

Organized criminals, foreign governments and online gangs are all involved. Online forums now exist that essentially provide marketplaces where the bad guys can easily buy and sell not only stolen data — including credit-card numbers and CVV codes, social security numbers, even mothers’ maiden names — but also related services.

Need someone to launder your money in Munich, translate your spyware into Korean, or sell stolen data for you in Bangalore? These kinds of criminal services, and many others, are just a click away on this ‘dark’ web of online criminal communities. Some sites even offer educational materials to help criminals learn new, if illegal skills.

“In the past, cybercrime was committed mainly by individuals or small groups,” states the cybercrime site of Interpol, the international criminal policing organization. “Today, we are seeing criminal organizations working with criminally minded technology professionals to commit cybercrime, often to fund other illegal activities. Highly complex, these cybercriminal networks bring together individuals from across the globe in real time to commit crimes on an unprecedented scale.”

Interpol has identified three broad areas of cyber-attack: hardware/software attacks, including bots and malware; financial crime, including online fraud and phishing; and abuse, which includes sexploitation and crimes against children. All are now in the hands of organized cybercrime.

Similarly, last year’s widely reported attacks on large, well-known organizations were hardly the work of isolated amateurs. Instead, they were committed by professional criminals able to break into and violate systems run by organizations that include Domino’s Pizza, eBay, Healthcare.gov, Home Depot, JP Morgan Chase, Neiman Marcus, Sony, Target and Staples.

This rash of cyber-attacks has even elicited action from the US government. The CIA recently announced plans to conduct a major overhaul aimed in part at sharpening its focus on cyber operations. And President Obama in early April issued an executive order stating that the US government can now freeze the assets and bar transactions of entities, including national governments that are engaged in cyber-attacks.