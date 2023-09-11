Unlocking the Data Transfer Dilemma: the EU-US Data Privacy Framework

Navigating data transfers between the EU and the US is a complex and challenging task, requiring businesses to balance the commercial imperative of transatlantic data flows against the European fundamental right to data protection. In recent years, two decisions of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) have unceremoniously forced businesses to rethink their data transfer strategies, too often leaving companies to face an irreconcilable dilemma: how to transfer personal data to the US in compliance with EU data protection law.

The latest installment in the data transfer saga came in July 2023, with the launch of the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF). It could bring a welcome appeasement around this topic. While skepticism is understandable given the rocky history of international data transfers, the DPF offers compelling reasons for eligible businesses to self-certify.

What is the DPF?

The DPF is a self-certification scheme available to companies subject to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s jurisdiction (thus excluding, for example, banks). Companies who want to benefit from it must adhere to seven “DPF Principles” which are elaborated on in a series of accompanying FAQs and self-certify their compliance with the DPF to the US Department of Commerce via an online portal.

The US Department of Commerce maintains oversight of the DPF, and the FTC enforces it under Section 5 of the FTC Act (unfair and deceptive practices). If self-certified companies do not comply with the DPF Principles or their representations to consumers about compliance with EU data transfer requirements, the FTC can go after them for unfair and deceptive practices.

Given this enforcement risk, the decision to self-certify to the DPF should not be taken lightly. However, businesses that complete the self-certification process and take the steps necessary to ensure ongoing compliance with the DPF Principles will enjoy several benefits that largely outweigh the risk.