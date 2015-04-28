DDoS, Lizard Squad and Preparing for Cyber-War

While some people hate Lizard Squad, others believe that it is simply a function of the times in which we live. While its public distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks have been derided as lame script kiddie attacks, a look at Lizard Squad’s infrastructure reveals an alarming trend that’s particularly worrying when considering the expansion of the internet of things (IoT).

During the Squad’s activities in late 2014 and early 2015 it used DDoS attacks against the Sony PlayStation Network and Microsoft’s Xbox Live. These attacks prevented millions of users from accessing online services. While Lizard Squad’s attacks were focused on internet-based gaming services, the tools used to build its capability were nefarious, with much wider potential applications.

The DDoS attacks were part of a marketing campaign for the Squad’s new commercial offering – the ‘Lizard Stresser’ DDoS-as-a-service tool, quoted as having 60tbps of bandwidth. Putting that into context, that’s the equivalent of streaming 7500 hours of Netflix video in a single second. That’s not an idle boast, if you consider that the DDoS’d Xbox Live network was quoted by Microsoft in 2013 as having 30,000 systems online to support gamers.

However, the real longer term threat to the likes of the IoT and SMEs is that a significant chunk of Lizard Squad’s bandwidth was obtained from compromised home/SOHO routers. These home devices, owned by an increasingly tech-dependent but tech-ignorant population were still using default and easy to guess passwords (admin/admin, admin/blank, admin/password) and by compromising these devices the Squad was able to install a modified piece of backdoor/bot malware providing the asymmetric amplification of the attack.

By targeting an online service on Christmas day, during which time millions of gamers would be seeking to activate, update and install new games and consoles, the Squad again amplified the outcome.

Worryingly, despite the fact that Stresser is offline, there are still thousands of home routers that have the bot/malware installed. The owners of these routers no longer have a trusted network; their internet traffic is open to interception, blocking and even redirection (by DNS manipulation). Everything they do, from home shopping, gaming, banking and even working from home is subject to analysis and interception. Until the router malware is removed, Lizard Squad could easily redirect users to malicious sites where malware can be injected to legitimate traffic or user credentials harvested using techniques like SSL stripping.