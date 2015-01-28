Dealing with the Stress of an Infosec Job

IT security professionals are in great demand, as the need to protect and defend information systems environments from data leaks and/or malicious attacks is becoming essential to the survival and prosperity of all organizations. A recent spur in attacks to government systems as well as renowned private companies has brought back to light how important it is to employ good IT security teams and have proper security defense systems in place. Using only a computer, in fact, a savvy hacker can wreak havoc to an entire business and cripple an organization of any size.

IT security managers have oversight and control of an environment that is very complex to safeguard. They work in fast-paced environments with irregular hours and overtime; this affects their personal life in many ways. Stress due to the many demands of their job is often the main complaint for many IT professionals. Some even report health-related issues, such as high blood pressure.

To achieve the desired security level, information systems professionals must always be on the lookout for possible vulnerabilities. Monitoring systems constantly, not only through intrusion detection and protection systems, but also through spot-checking and periodic verifications is important. It might be easy to think that with all the technology now available to screen network traffic and identify problems, IT security professionals are simply guardians ready to act upon the sound of an alarm.

There is no doubt technology has relieved professionals of the need to manually perform some tedious tasks and has provided them with more tools and techniques to do their job, but technology has also armed malicious hackers with more tools and tactics to disguise their actions. IT and Information security professionals alike are still required to be on their toes 24/7 while studying and creatively analyzing the large amount of data that new, advanced technological tools provide.

In addition, security professionals must make sure, in order to protect the integrity of on-premise infrastructure, that non-IT staff is fully trained on cybersecurity principles. Any defense measure would be useless if the entire staff is not cyber-aware. A good security program has everybody involved by staying current with new technologies and understanding the common types of threats or attacks that can affect business operations.

Many data breaches are caused by simple human error, and any incident could permanently damage a company’s reputation in the eyes of potential customers. Humans are often the weakest link and that means the system administrator has the responsibility to enforce compliance and educate end-users.