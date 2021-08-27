Empowering People to Make Meaningful Change to Security Behaviors

Risky behavior is often the key reason behind data breaches. This may include neglecting to adopt password best practices, failing to update software regularly or making an ill-judged decision to click on a phishing link. Every organization, no matter how small, has an interest in avoiding data breaches. After all, few things can have a more destructive impact on your business. However, in order to do so, we need first to understand the underlying factors that affect people’s behavior.

Understanding Influences on Security Behaviours When studying people’s security behaviors, it’s important to consider existing influences. These influences can be both internal and external. Internally, factors such as past experiences, existing knowledge and skills, feelings, attitudes and self-image can all play a role. External factors look at influences from social and environmental perspectives. These could be cultural values, societal norms, a sense of belonging within your community and observing how colleagues act. In order to improve security behavior, it’s crucial to assess and understand how these different factors influence employees. You can do this through a mixture of self-reporting and knowledge assessments and other behavioral assessments and observations. On top of this, you also need to consider your organization’s security culture. For example, how do your employees perceive the company’s values and attitudes towards security? And, what security practices and policies are already in place? The Role of Efficacy Many psychological theories, including protection motivation theory (PMT) and the parallel response model (PRM), try to explain security behavior change. PMT argues that individuals are motivated to adopt safe behavior if they believe there is a severe threat. This belief drives them to act safely in the hope of reducing the threat. PRM builds on this theory, introducing an element of “fear” when assessing the threat. It argues that people generally react to fear in two ways: avoidance and denial or activity to counter the threat. Unfortunately, while the latter is a start, it’s not enough to change security behavior in the longer term. A key limitation of both approaches is that they assume ‘intention’ translates to positive behavior. However, there’s no guarantee intention will always lead to positive behavioral changes.

"So should we cast aside all attempts to positively change behavior and hope employees simply 'do the right thing'?"