Cyber-attacks have increased in recent years, so much so that even countries cannot be expected to go it alone to defend themselves effectively. Recently, the European Commission proposed new rules to introduce greater consistency in “cyber and information security measures across EU institutions, bodies, offices and agencies.” The goal is to shore up the bloc’s public administration, given increasing threats originating from opportunities afforded by increased digitization and connectivity, continued pandemic challenges, heightened geopolitical tensions and beyond.

The proposed rules for the EU follow on the heels of recent compelling research. For instance, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) report ENISA Threat Landscape 2021 notes that one of the prime threats facing legitimate entities is the integrity and availability of internet-facing applications, frequently executed through web and Denial of Service (DoS) attacks, which were noted as among the “most critical threats to IT systems.”

Research conducted by Neustar International Security Council (NISC) similarly underscores the persistent headache associated with cyber-attacks and the desire to hold perpetrators and targeted organizations to account. Last December’s Log4j vulnerability caught many information security professionals off guard, to the extent that some were surprised by even having exposure. NISC surveyed global IT professionals in January and found that more than six in 10 fielded some sort of attack targeting the Log4j vulnerability, and nearly nine out of 10 (or 87%) agreed that regulatory bodies should take legal action against organizations that fail to patch known flaws.

Neustar Security Services’ recent threat report identified new attack vectors and increased attack vector complexity, as seen in Neustar’s security operations center (SOC) throughout 2021. Indeed, carpet bombing attacks made up nearly half the attacks seen during all of 2021. A ‘carpet bomb attack’ aims at a range of the target organization’s IP addresses rather than focusing on a single address, so it makes it much more complex to detect and defend. It also revealed an increase in critical vulnerabilities documented in NIST’s most recent common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) data. This combination of increasingly complex DDoS attacks and a larger attack surface for threats presents a daunting challenge for companies.

Clearly, the threat landscape has evolved significantly, and international governments acknowledge the risks this poses to vital public information and the disruption this can cause to critical services. This policy statement will hold organizations accountable for security breaches, whether preventable or patchable.