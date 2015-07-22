Everybody’s Watching Facebook Vs Belgium Because Everybody is Facebook

In privacy cases, European internet companies may not be subject to just their home regulator, explains Sam Pfeifle

Being the world’s biggest social media platform has its advantages: the pick of the world’s top talent, a voice on the national policy stage, and a growing revenue stream among them.

But it has its drawbacks, too. Facebook currently finds itself in the unenviable spot of being part of a test case in similar fashion to Google, just a few years back. Just as Spain used Google to show that it, indeed, had jurisdiction to bring an enforcement action, regardless of where Google is headquartered, so, too, is Belgium (alongside Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands) using Facebook to show that it has the right to regulate a company, even if the company’s EU headquarters reside inside a different set of borders.

Ostensibly, Belgium and its partners are looking at how the Facebook Like button sets a cookie and how the site tracks users who don’t have accounts or aren’t logged in, but the privacy industry doesn’t much care about all that, truth be told. Facebook has shown itself, through its response to FTC enforcement action for example, to be a good corporate privacy citizen. If a regulator finds it to be violating privacy law, it takes the required corrective action and figures it out.

The company’s momentum is not likely to be derailed by having to tweak cookie policy at Belgium’s behest.

Rather, what industry observers care about is whether, under the current European Data Privacy Directive, and, going forward under the proposed European General Data Privacy Regulation, companies in the EU are going to find themselves under the jurisdiction of 28 separate regulators all interpreting the law in their own separate way, or whether they can expect to be under the auspices of a single privacy regulator.

The answer to that question has far-reaching implications.