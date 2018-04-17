GDPR and the State of Employee Data Privacy

Managing data isn’t much fun anymore. Information governance initiatives have barely begun, and already, new privacy regulations such as GDPR are adding to the challenge. Additionally, analytics are taking off, but that too poses new conflicts in both governance and compliance.

If you're like many in the industry wondering how to reconcile these complexities and seeming contradictions, it may help to take ten paces back and examine the underlying issues.



Unstructured and Unknown

At the top of the list for many organizations is the management of unstructured data—data created by humans for humans, such as emails, documents found in file shares, and SharePoint. Embedded in its description is a key point: unstructured data communicates intent to those able to access it.



If a company were able to harness all unstructured enterprise data, it follows that they would be able to form a complete picture of the processes, decisions, and minds that make a business run. Who knows what? Who are the subject experts? Who are the go-to people? How was a particular consequential decision made? The answers to these questions and so many more are sitting out there, but piecing them together is easier said than done.



By its very nature, this data often contains large amounts of personal information which adds a layer of uncertainty to managing and processing it. ZL Technologies and Osterman Research recently conducted a study which demonstrated significant variance in organizational confidence regarding the management of employee personal data.

Only 23% of the 258 surveyed IT influencers and decision makers were “very confident” their own personal data privacy was properly managed, with the rest being “reasonably confident,” “only somewhat confident,” or worse.



The Silo Problem

GDPR is climbing to the top of enterprise priorities, but much of the buzz fails to capture even a fraction of the technical challenges ahead. In essence, much of it comes down to one fundamental problem: GDPR respects no silos, yet the world’s data architecture is overwhelmingly silo-based. Data silos raise a myriad of questions:

