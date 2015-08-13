How to Go from Hunted to Hunter

Organizations must act to shift the cybersecurity power balance in their favor, writes Ashish Patel

Following a cyber-attack, it’s only natural that a company would wish to work out retrospectively what went wrong and why. However, this tendency to act reactively and chase the symptoms of an attack needs to be addressed. If we are to truly target hackers head on, we need to act on the offensive – not the defensive.

As an industry we’ve been guilty of focusing too heavily on indicators of compromise (IoC) – hard evidence that proves an organization has been breached – for many years. Every year corporations invest in digital forensic tools with the aim of stepping in after the crime to try to identify the perpetrators, victims, and even what was affected.

Unfortunately, this approach addresses problems after the system has been breached and data stolen. It is of course important to share IoCs between various security systems, to try to reduce or eliminate copycats and repeat-crimes using the same technique – but this alone is not enough.

It’s time to change this tendency to be cyber-coroners and create an industry of cyber-hunters who proactively detect and stop attacks in their tracks. The key is to keep a close eye on indicators of attacks (IoA) – these are changes in system behavior – signs that someone could be probing for vulnerabilities, or masquerading as a legitimate person or process.