When I first started my degree, I knew next to nothing about cybersecurity. I knew I wanted to be an ethical hacker, but I probably couldn’t get far without even knowing how to use Linux command line! This was my first barrier. My first year of university was tough; it felt like I was constantly fumbling around in the dark – not knowing what I was doing. I was losing sight of my dream. Add to this un-nerving fear of failure the isolation I felt being one of the only few females on the degree course, and I was pretty close to giving up and throwing the towel in. There was this low-key pressure to conform to the stereotypical ‘cyber-geek’ and being massively out-numbered by males was definitely off-putting. However, I’m glad I persevered, as without doing so I wouldn’t be living my dream career ‘IRL'.

With the help from brilliant organizations like Cyber Security Challenge UK and online resources such as Immersive Labs and HacktheBox I was soon able to re-ignite my dream. Embarking on ethical hacking competitions and completing online labs helped sharpen my skills and keep my mind engaged with the subject. Cybersecurity is such a dynamic industry, no two days are ever the same – you are always on your toes and constantly having to learn to keep up with the evolution of the security landscape. I struggled with the concept a lot at the start of my journey and although challenging and demanding, it is extremely rewarding – and this is exactly why I chose this career path.