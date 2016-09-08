At CLOUDSEC in London on 6 September 2016, Rik Ferguson, VP president security research, Trend Micro, presented a session titled ‘Take Control: Empower the People’

Prior to his talk, I had been sitting with Rik in the press room, and asked him “do you still get nervous when you present?” His answer made me smile. “I get nervous that I’m going to run out of time.”

Fast forward an hour, and Rik is half way through his presentation when he confesses “I haven’t said a single thing I planned to yet – I’m definitely over-running.” Later on, given the nod from timekeeping staff that he had five minutes left he responded “you’re deluded” laughing.

As is often the case when Rik speaks, his presentation goes off on several different tangents. Despite this – or maybe because of this – he is an excellent speaker, always engaging, always getting the messaging right, and very articulate.

Arguably the most interesting point Ferguson made was in regards to the perceived cyber skills gap in the industry. “There’s not a cyber skills gap, the industry is just looking for the wrong things: It’s looking for paperwork and certifications rather than people and skills.” The problem, he says, is that employers are looking to hire certificates. “They should be looking for tenacity, problem-solving, analytical thinking. These skills are far more useful than a CISSP.”

Here is a selection of the other wisdom Ferguson shared with his audience: