What do the Bank of Bangladesh, Facebook, Google and a couple in Essex have in common? They are all on the very long list of individuals and organizations who have been made victim of Business Email Compromise/CEO Fraud/Man-in-the-Email attacks in the last few years (I’ll refer to it as BEC from now on, for ease). So much so that this year, the FBI reported that these forms of attack have led to international losses of $12bn between October 2013 and May 2018. These, of course, are the known and reported losses, so we can be pretty confident that the true figure is likely to be much higher.

Social engineering takes many forms. Last year, there was the man who walked into a bank in Kuala Lumpur wearing shorts and a t-shirt carrying a piece of paper that stated he was a fire extinguisher engineer. He walked out with the equivalent of around £110,000 after sneaking into the safe room. Earlier this month, we heard of at least eight Eastern European banks where criminals walked in, connected devices to the networks (including laptops, Raspberry Pi’s and Bash Bunnies) and stole tens of millions of dollars.

However, BEC is a problem on a whole different scale. It is one of the biggest attack vectors facing our clients and, arguably, most organizations in the world. Like ransomware, the more the criminals see a return on investment, the more we see the problem rise. This is the secret to its success, combined with the ease with which cyber-criminals can perform some open-source intelligence on a company and send a convincing email that exploits psychological triggers in the recipient, such as authority, fear and fatigue.

We gained an insight into the extent of some of these criminal enterprises with ‘London Blue,’ a criminal gang that operates like a modern corporation, with ‘business units’ and a well-researched list of 50,000 executives to target with their scam. This is certainly not the only criminal gang operating in this way to industrialize BEC, and cybercrime in general.

On the positive side, this year we also saw a coordinated law enforcement effort dubbed Operation WireWire that resulted in 74 global arrests, the seizure of nearly $2.4m and the disruption and recovery of approximately $14m in fraudulent wire transfers. Whilst this clearly does not match the $12bn we’ve lost in the last five years, it is extremely good news. We should celebrate this globally coordinated law enforcement effort that will have disrupted criminal activity in a way that can’t simply be measured in monetary terms.