Has Hillary Clinton’s Email Controversy Taught you Anything?

Hillary Clinton, the former US secretary of state, recently came under fire for “exclusively” using her personal email account in all job-related matters. According to the New York Times, Clinton did not have a government email address during her four-year tenure at the State Department. Her aides also took no actions to have her personal emails preserved on department servers at the time, as required by the Federal Records Act.

Although use of private email in an official capacity is not strictly illegal, it is intended to be used only in times of emergency – such as server failure.

In the US, all sent and received emails using federal officials’ personal accounts should be archived on government servers for record-keeping purposes. Clinton’s emails to government accounts would have been flagged for archiving on the recipients’ ends, however it can be assumed that emails sent to non-government accounts were not automatically retained.

The eagle-eyed among you will remember a similar scandal in the UK, involving ex-education security Michael Gove in 2011.

There is clearly an issue of transparency here – but that’s not the only reason to feel uneasy about it. What security measures were used to ensure Clinton’s communications were protected? How susceptible was Clinton’s account to hackers?

Downplaying the potential for cyber-criminals or foreign intelligence agents to crack into the server, officials that spoke with Business Insider said “because of these hacking risks, Clinton used an email server that provides more robust security options than those available on typical consumer email accounts.” Notwithstanding, this is clearly a serious example of shadow IT – a renowned and all too common security threat.

The idea that her personal server was safe behind the guns of the Secret Service misunderstands the fundamentals of internet security. Malicious actors who hacked Network Solutions, the provider of the domain name services, could quietly hijack the Clintonemail.com domain, intercepting, redirecting, and even spoofing email from Clinton’s account.