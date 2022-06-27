How Humans Can Positively Interact with Technology

Digital technology has advanced more rapidly than ever before in the last 20 years. However, people may not be likely to understand the risks of this technology. This is due to developers not being transparent about functionality. This development has also far outpaced educational provision in schools, leading to a world in which we are encouraged to engage with digital technology, but we don’t quite understand it, how it works or what it does; therefore, if our data is harvested and sold it is much more difficult to understand when, why and how this is happening.

The term used to describe this new technology is artificial intelligence (AI), but this term is not defined or well understood. The term ‘artificial intelligence’ hints at a technology that is able to, on some level, work in the same way as a human mind. Currently, we can’t even understand the human mind fully, so it would be very difficult to create something that worked like one.

Despite the immaturity of the type of technologies called AI, increasingly, they are able to make decisions about our lives, such as how money is allocated, how much freedom a person is allowed and how much monitoring to conduct on society. These decisions can have long-lasting and all-encompassing effects on both individuals and society. Still, we do not have a route to accountability when technology adversely affects us.

One key aspect we need to understand is how our data is harvested and used. When purchasing smart devices, we aren’t given an instruction book on how this works. We can end up sharing data when there is little or no certainty about how the data will be used. AI can also obtain data from the data fingerprints consumers leave behind when they engage in daily activities, as in the case of a shopper looking around a store equipped with facial recognition technology. This has led to a legal challenge after the fact.

Three ways in which humans can end up interacting with technology are: trusting the technology too much; overly emotional attachments to a product such as Alexa; and being exploited by these technologies.