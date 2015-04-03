How Leaders Build Cyber-Resilient Organizations

Cybersecurity continues to be managed in bits and bytes. Threats are rarely discussed at the executive or board level and the result is that many organizations are taken by surprise and left to react. Instead, cyber-risk must be evaluated through a strategic lens, much like sales, marketing, finance and other key business units.

Regular, thoughtful planning and discussion will strengthen risk mitigation and significantly improve an organization’s security posture. Here are three practical steps to ensure a more cyber-resilient organization.

Make Cyber a Living, Breathing, Evolving Part of Your Overall Business Strategy

Strategy in business is too often rendered a cold, calculating, lifeless endeavor. This is how the great Jack Welch described business leaders’ take on ‘strategy’:

“I have listened to their presentations in disbelief. It’s not that I don’t understand their theories about competitive advantage, core competencies, virtual commerce, supply chain economics, disruptive innovation, and so on, it’s just that the way these experts tend to talk about strategy — as if it is some kind of high-brain scientific methodology — feels really off to me. I know that strategy is a living, breathing, totally dynamic game. It’s fun — and fast. And it’s alive.”

In all domains of a business, nowhere is this ‘strategy problem’ more evident than in cybersecurity.

Most cyber-defense efforts are staffed and led by very good engineers or former engineers. By their nature, they’re deliberating, accurate, precise and thoughtful. That’s good for coding, configuring and tuning, but can be paralyzing for anything that requires quick, deliberate and reflexive action.

Strategy, as it can be applied to the world of cyber, should identify clear, simple ways to move based on good organizational data with the right action-oriented people in charge who follow informed best practices to achieve strategic goals despite dynamic change. Security leaders must make focused, quick decisions at every turn that support strategic goals. Strategy is then alive.

The problem with the traditional approach is that we are burying ourselves in low-level data, trying to find the needle in the haystack. But what we end up doing is searching lots of haystacks – which takes time and resources and more often than not, ends up ineffective. Instead, look at cyber through a different lens and try to answer specific questions from a business perspective, such as, ‘what cyber risks are impacting my supply chain?’ and ‘has my cloud provider suffered a breach in the last month?’

Elevate the Cybersecurity Discussion

For too long, cybersecurity has been someone else’s problem. Security leadership has not been ‘eating at the same table’ as other key business area leaders. Good leaders who can define and communicate the mission and strategy are critical.