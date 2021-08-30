HowTo: Accelerate the Enterprise Journey to Passwordless

Passwordless offers the promise of usability and defensibility. The password has frustrated people for close to 60 years. While dumping this string of text reduces support calls and security incidents, it is difficult to shake our reliance on passwords.

To continue assisting enterprises and CISOs with the transition, we share a phased approach to providing secure access for the workforce in this article. We have an opportunity to increase trust in authentication and strengthen our security while reducing user friction.

Passwordless has a unique business case; let’s look at how to execute it.

Identify Use Cases and Enable Strong Authentication

At its most basic, passwordless replaces the text a person knows for a stronger factor that the person has. The security benefits of passwordless begin here.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) has long been used to reduce the risk of guessed, forced or stolen credentials. However, impact on usability and productivity is an often-raised concern about MFA. CISOs must ensure the solutions we introduce are easy to use, easy to manage and support various factors and pesky edge cases in the enterprise. Ultimately, there is no way to remove passwords as an authentication factor without introducing stronger factors. The sooner we deploy MFA, the sooner we tackle any challenges, and the better the resulting user experience.

The basic passwordless definition quickly breaks down when we get into the specifics. What about various devices? How about the legacy applications? The apps we’re building? The apps we’re using as a service?

The journey to passwordless begins with identifying the use cases, selecting specific high-value scenarios, and taking a pragmatic and iterative approach.

Streamline and Consolidate Authentication Workflows

Accelerating the adoption of passwordless requires a reduction of friction.

People demand passwordless from corporate IT because the current state is painful. The typical enterprise has thousands of apps and services, meaning the typical employee has hundreds of passwords. This is the starting point for the usability benefits of passwordless. The current state offers many opportunities to consolidate and improve the user experience.

We should centralize the apps and services into a set of authentication workflows and move towards single sign-on (SSO). The workforce will see benefits early in the journey by prioritizing SSO. Lessening the number of passwords will reduce the amount of pain.